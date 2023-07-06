Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $157.11, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $159.34 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $636.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.27% and +4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

