Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) ended the recent trading session at $59.65, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.58% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer witnessed a loss of 1.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walmart in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.52, marking a 6.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $158.89 billion, indicating a 4.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $671.5 billion, signifying shifts of +6.31% and +3.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. As of now, Walmart holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.2, so one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.