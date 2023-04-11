Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $150.07, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 9.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $148.34 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $630.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.02% and +3.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.24.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Zacks Investment Research

