Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $133.76, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 0.44% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, down 9.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.21 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $600.2 billion, which would represent changes of -9.6% and +4.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.63, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



