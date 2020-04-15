Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $128.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 8.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.19% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 19, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 2.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.62 billion, up 3.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $542.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.65% and +3.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.29, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

