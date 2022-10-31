Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $142.33, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 9.88% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 15, 2022. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.34 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $600.63 billion, which would represent changes of -9.6% and +4.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

