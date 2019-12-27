Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves 0.06%: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $119.59, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2020. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.66 billion, up 2.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $525.80 billion, which would represent changes of +1.43% and +2.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.