Walmart (WMT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $104.47, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.86%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer have appreciated by 2.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walmart in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 20, 2025. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $0.6 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.45%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $177.01 billion, indicating a 4.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.6 per share and a revenue of $708.94 billion, signifying shifts of +3.59% and +4.11%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Walmart boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Walmart is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.01.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

