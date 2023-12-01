Walmart (WMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.42, changing hands as low as $152.63 per share. Walmart Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMT's low point in its 52 week range is $136.09 per share, with $169.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.83. The WMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
