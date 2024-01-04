Walmart (WMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $157.76, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer witnessed a gain of 3.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walmart will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $170.25 billion, up 3.78% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.44 per share and a revenue of $644.94 billion, indicating changes of +2.38% and +5.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% downward. At present, Walmart boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.17 for its industry.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

