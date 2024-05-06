Walmart (WMT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Walmart (WMT) ended the recent trading session at $59.87, demonstrating a +0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.19%.

The world's largest retailer's stock has dropped by 0.05% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.23% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walmart will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 16, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $159.17 billion, indicating a 4.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $672.55 billion, signifying shifts of +6.31% and +3.77%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Walmart presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.47 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

