Walmart (WMT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Walmart (WMT) was up +1.46% at $95.78. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The world's largest retailer's stock has dropped by 0.04% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 21, 2025. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $175.35 billion, indicating a 3.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.6 per share and a revenue of $704.61 billion, indicating changes of +3.59% and +3.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.01 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

