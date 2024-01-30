Walmart (WMT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $165.59, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.63, marking a 4.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $170.21 billion, indicating a 3.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $644.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.54% and +5.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.

It's also important to note that WMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

