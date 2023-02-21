Walmart (WMT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Walmart (WMT) reported $164.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. comparable store sales - Walmart U.S.-Excluding fuel sales impact-YoY change : 8.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.86%.

: 8.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.86%. U.S. comparable store sales -Sams Clubs-With Fuel sales impact-YoY change : 11.9% compared to the 10.22% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 11.9% compared to the 10.22% average estimate based on five analysts. U.S. comparable store sales - Sams Clubs-Excluding fuel sales impact-YoY change : 12.2% versus 7.74% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 12.2% versus 7.74% estimated by five analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (With Fuel) - Walmart U.S.-YoY change : 8.4% compared to the 4.13% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.4% compared to the 4.13% average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. comparable store sales - Excluding fuel sales impact-YoY change : 8.8% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.8% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Net square footage-Sams Clubs : 80.35 Msq ft compared to the 80.37 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 80.35 Msq ft compared to the 80.37 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Net square footage-Total : 1056.17 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1056.36 Msq ft.

: 1056.17 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1056.36 Msq ft. Net sales - Membership and Other Income : $1.31 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Net Sales : $162.74 billion compared to the $157.42 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $162.74 billion compared to the $157.42 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Net sales - Walmart International : $27.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $27.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net sales-Walmart U.S. $113.74 billion versus $109.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

$113.74 billion versus $109.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Net sales-Sams Clubs: $21.42 billion compared to the $22.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Walmart here>>>



Shares of Walmart have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

