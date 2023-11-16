Walmart (WMT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Walmart (WMT) reported revenue of $160.8 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.9% versus 3.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 4.9% versus 3.5% estimated by nine analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact : 3.3% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact : 3.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 3.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact : 5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4.7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Net square footage - Sam's Club : 80.2 Msq ft versus 80.3 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 80.2 Msq ft versus 80.3 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International : 10.8% versus 13% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 13% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Membership and other income : $1.37 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Net Sales : $159.44 billion compared to the $157.72 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $159.44 billion compared to the $157.72 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart International : $28.02 billion compared to the $27.92 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $28.02 billion compared to the $27.92 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $109.42 billion compared to the $108.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

$109.42 billion compared to the $108.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $22 billion compared to the $21.68 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

Shares of Walmart have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

