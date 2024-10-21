Walmart (WMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $80.81, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The world's largest retailer's shares have seen an increase of 2.85% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walmart in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 3.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $167.55 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $678.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.91% and +4.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.