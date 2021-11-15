Walmart (WMT) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Without question, Walmart (WMT) has benefited immensely from strong demand for groceries, consumables, health and wellness, as well as general merchandise categories throughout the pandemic. The company’s investments in technology and fulfillment has paid significant dividends in its ability to service the needs of its customers.

But what about Walmart stock? Rising just 3% year to date, trailing the 24% rise in the S&P 500 index, Walmart stock hasn’t performed as well as investors would like. Can the shares finally recover? This question, among others, will be answered when Walmart reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Investors shouldn’t hold their breath, according to according to Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich who last week issued a bearish trading call on Walmart.

While Melich does believe that Walmart’s Q3 earnings results will be solid, he believes increased margin pressure will prevent the company from issuing strong guidance Q4. This means the all-important holiday quarter may fall below consensus estimates, which could pressure the stock. While looking at the entire retail sector, the analyst cites various factors that can impact results, including hourly wages (about 8% of sales), freight cost (about 4%) as well as product costs.

Melich points out that most retailers, those with strong brands and loyalty, can pass on those costs to consumers to maintain their margins. Accordingly, Walmart stock looks attractive, offering a solid entry point for value investors who also seeks growth drivers. For Walmart, which is facing much tougher year-over-year comparisons, its ability grow market share in key categories such as groceries and online sales will determine the direction of the stock on Tuesday.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.34 per share on revenue of $133.75 billion. For the full year, ending January, Walmart’s earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $6.32 per share, while full-year revenue of $564.82 billion would rise 1% year over year.

Whether from its record top-line beats to strong same-store sales, to consistent execution across all product categories to margin expansion, Walmart’s recent results have been nothing short of impressive. While the tepid revenue growth projection could be weighing on the stock, the 15% projected rise in profits underscores the strength in the company’s margins, leading to strong EPS beats in the last two quarterly earnings reports.

In the second quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, driven by strong e-commerce sales which rose 6% year over year, while surging 103% pre-pandemic levels in 2019. During the quarter, total profits rose more than 21% to $7.4 billion, with strength seen across the company. Notably, as a percentage of sales, consolidated profits rose 50 basis points. This was important metric given investors’ concerns that the quarter would be weighed down by rising expenses.

Just as importantly, Q2 same-store sales growth in the U.S. came to 5.5%, beating the 3.5% consensus. On Tuesday investors will want to see if these strong trends can continue. For the stock to perform, however, revenue growth will need to accelerate. Walmart must also issue upside guidance for the holiday quarters, particularly in its key operating metrics such as profit margins and same-store-sales.

