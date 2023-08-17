Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Walmart (WMT) reported $161.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.82 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 6.4% compared to the 3.96% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 6.4% compared to the 3.96% average estimate based on nine analysts. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact : -0.2% versus 3.69% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: -0.2% versus 3.69% estimated by nine analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact : 6.1% versus 3.77% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6.1% versus 3.77% estimated by eight analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact : 5.5% compared to the 5.91% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 5.5% compared to the 5.91% average estimate based on eight analysts. Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International : 13.3% versus 7.89% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 13.3% versus 7.89% estimated by six analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 6.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.47%.

: 6.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.47%. Net square footage - Sam's Club : 80.2 Msq ft compared to the 80.26 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts.

: 80.2 Msq ft compared to the 80.26 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Membership and other income : $1.35 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenues- Net Sales : $160.28 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $158.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $160.28 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $158.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net Sales- Walmart International : $27.60 billion compared to the $26.23 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $27.60 billion compared to the $26.23 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $110.85 billion compared to the $108.98 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

$110.85 billion compared to the $108.98 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $21.83 billion compared to the $22.92 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

Shares of Walmart have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.