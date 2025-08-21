Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Walmart (WMT) reported $177.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was -6.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International : 5.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 5.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact : 5.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.

: 5.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.9%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 4.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Sam's Club : 600 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 602.

: 600 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 602. Net square footage - Total : 1,052.36 Msq ft versus 1,060.90 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,052.36 Msq ft versus 1,060.90 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Net square footage - Sam's Club : 80.35 Msq ft versus 80.55 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 80.35 Msq ft versus 80.55 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Membership and other income : $1.65 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $1.65 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. : $120.91 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $119.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $120.91 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $119.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Net Sales : $175.75 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $173.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $175.75 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $173.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Net Sales- Walmart International : $31.2 billion versus $30.13 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $31.2 billion versus $30.13 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $23.64 billion versus $23.93 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Walmart have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

