Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walmart (WMT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $175.51 billion, increasing 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Walmart metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Membership and other income' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' will reach $119.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Sales' reaching $173.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Walmart International' to reach $30.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' to come in at 1.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' at 4.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' should arrive at 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' should come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' will likely reach 602 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 599 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net square footage - Total' of 1061 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1049 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' will reach 81 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80 millions of square feet.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - International' stands at 5,615 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,414 .

Shares of Walmart have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WMT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.