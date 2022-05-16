Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Can retailers navigate the shift in consumer spending habits or an overall slowdown in consumer spending? Amid the the latest inflation spike, the health of the consumer is the key focus as retailers like Walmart (WMT) are set to report their quarterly results.

The retail sector has been under pressure over the past few weeks as investors digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. Although rate hikes were not a surprise, investors are nonetheless weighing the potential impact on consumer spending, and perhaps worse, a recession. With interest rates on the rise, combined with rising inflation, the fear is that consumers will spend less. Investors will be watching to see what kind of impact that will have on Walmart’s guidance when it reports first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

The company has benefited immensely from strong demand for groceries, consumables, health and wellness, as well as general merchandise categories throughout the pandemic. Walmart stock has outperformed the market year to date with its stock rising 2%, compared to 17% decline for the S&P 500 index. Some investors are betting that higher inflation could drive more revenue to its stores. Likewise, higher oil prices could also boost the company’s e-commerce sales as more consumers shop online.

The company’s hybrid model of brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce has given Walmart an advantage over its rivals. Having made consistent investments in technology and fulfillment, the current environment enables Walmart’s e-commerce growth to accelerate in the future. The investments have paid significant dividends in its ability to service the needs of its customers. The company on Tuesday will need to talk positively about these growth prospects and the macro impact on its customers.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.69 per share on revenue of $137.16 billion. For the full year, ending January, Walmart’s earnings are projected to rise 4.64% year over year to $6.76 per share, while full-year revenue of $591.17 billion would rise 3.2% year over year.

Whether from its record top-line beats to strong same-store sales, to consistent execution across all product categories to margin expansion, Walmart’s recent results have been nothing short of impressive. While the tepid revenue growth projection could be weighing on the stock, the consistent rise in profits underscores the strength in the company’s margins, leading to strong EPS beats in the last two quarterly earnings reports.

In the fourth quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, driven by solid same-store sales which rose 6%. Customer transactions were up 3.1% during the quarter, while average ticket rose 2.4%. This drove total adjusted operating income for the quarter to $6 billion, compared to the $5.7 billion posted a year ago. The quarter was supported by rising customer traffic and higher average spending. The latter was notably impressive, rising 2% compounded by a 22% rise a year ago.

The company gained market share during the quarter, in part because it had sufficient inventory combined with its low prices. Just as impressive, consolidated operating expenses was relatively flat compared to a year ago, highlighting how well the company navigated higher supply chain costs. On Tuesday, investors will want to see whether the company can build on these results and combat the slowdown in spending and rising costs. For the stock to continue to outperform, revenue growth will also need to accelerate.

