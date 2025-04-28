Walmart (WMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Walmart (WMT) reached $95.22, with a +0.14% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

The world's largest retailer's stock has climbed by 11.67% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 3.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $165.88 billion, indicating a 2.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $703.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.59% and +3.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.98% downward. As of now, Walmart holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.35, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that WMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

