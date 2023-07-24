Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $159.30, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 1.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 5.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.34 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $636.67 billion, which would represent changes of -1.27% and +4.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.62, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

