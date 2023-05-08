Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $152.72, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 0.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $148.52 billion, up 4.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $631.34 billion, which would represent changes of -3.5% and +3.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.65, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

