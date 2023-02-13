Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $145.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.08 billion, up 4.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.38, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

