Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Walmart (WMT) standing at $80.40, reflecting a +0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The world's largest retailer's shares have seen an increase of 1.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.53, marking a 3.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $167.55 billion, indicating a 4.19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $678.75 billion, indicating changes of +9.91% and +4.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Walmart possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.33 for its industry.

It's also important to note that WMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

