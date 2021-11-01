Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $149.79, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 9.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.19 billion, up 0.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $565.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.96% and +1.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. WMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, WMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

