Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $146 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 1.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.05% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.26 billion, up 0.41% from the prior-year quarter.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $565.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.96% and +1.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. WMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.