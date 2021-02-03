Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $141.20, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WMT to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $146.42 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. WMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

