Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $142.45, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 9.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.34 billion, up 4.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $600.63 billion, which would represent changes of -9.6% and +4.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

