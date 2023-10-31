Walmart (WMT) on Track to Upgrade Stores and Drive Growth

Walmart Inc. WMT is leaving no stone unturned to enhance customer shopping experience. In this regard, the company has invested more than $9 billion in a period of two years to upgrade and modernize over 1,400 stores across the United States. Management expects to re-launch 117 of these stores across 30 states on Nov 3, 2023.

Store Enhancements Hold Promise

The reopening of upgraded stores is a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which helps in providing customers with a seamless and high-quality shopping experience. The upgrades will aid Walmart associates to support customers better to make shopping more convenient and enjoyable.



In this regard, the company is refreshing the interior and exterior as well as adding new signage for better navigation. Management will add more shopping carts across stores and increase check-out options for the convenience of customers.



Walmart will have bigger online grocery pickup and delivery areas to meet growing demand and fulfill more orders. The newly added Grab & Go sections will allow customers to get quick meals and drinks. Furthermore, the company is expanding and relocating its Pharmacies for easier customer access.



Boosting Customer Savings

Customers can continue to save time and money through the ongoing innovations. The Walmart+ membership program gives members access to benefits like free delivery and shipping, Paramount+ Essential subscription, member pricing on fuel and Walmart Rewards, among others.



Walmart offers a free pickup option, which allows customers to quickly collect their groceries without coming out of the car. The company has significantly bolstered its delivery capabilities. Management offers express delivery, under which customers receive their deliveries in under two hours.



All said, Walmart is committed to modernizing its stores throughout the country during 2024.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has increased 2.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.0%.

