Walmart (WMT) Offers Early Holiday Savings, Sam's Club Set Too

The most awaited time of the year is approaching, and retailers are going all the way to make the most of it yet another time. Companies are gearing up for the holiday season, which constitutes a significant portion of annual sales. One such retailer is the supermarket giant, Walmart Inc. WMT, which is set to maximize its business during the festive season and capture the attention of early-bird shoppers.

Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff Event

The omnichannel retailer unveiled its Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff savings event, which will enable customers to save big and early this time around. The event will start at noon on Oct 9 and go on till Oct 12, wherein shoppers can avail of abundant deals on holiday gifts, ranging from fashion, electronics, toys and home, among others.



During the Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff savings event, the company’s customers can shop on walmart.com. In this regard, this leading retailer is undertaking several efforts to ensure customers have a seamless shopping experience as they shop during the savings event online.



WMT offers many fast and convenient pickup and delivery options for customers during the savings event as well as the entire holiday season. These include curbside pickup, same-day delivery, two-day shipping and late-night Express, as part of which Walmart is providing Express Delivery service till 10 p.m. (on orders made by 9:30 p.m.).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s Raining Deals at Sam’s Club Too

Walmart’s Sam’s Club division is also prepping for the crucial holiday season. This membership warehouse club is coming up with two online savings events, which include early shopping hours on offers for its Plus members. Sam’s Club is introducing a series of discounts throughout the month, kicking off with an attractive membership promotion from Oct 5 to Oct 15.



Sam’s Club Plus members enjoy several perks, including free shipping on most items, complimentary curbside pickup, 2% back in Sam’s Cash on eligible purchases (up to $500/year), and access to free select generic prescriptions. As part of its new savings events, Sam’s Club is providing online early access to both existing and new Plus members, granting them the privilege to shop online two hours before the start of each day during the Flash Savings Event. Additionally, they will have a two-hour online head start on the first day of the Super Savings Event.



Sam’s Club will host its online Flash Savings Event from Oct 6 to 9, providing members with access to daily deals on various items such as housewares, toys, tech gadgets, beauty products and more. Sam’s Club will launch its online Super Savings Event from Oct 10 to 12, including savings of more than $11,000 on more than 100 premium brands.

Winding Up

Due to its hands-on strategies and compelling deals, Walmart is set to have an eventful and joyous October this year. Also, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company remains well-placed for the overall holiday season. Talking of which, it is expected that U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive sales, will witness a 3.7% year-over-year increase during the conventional holiday season spanning from Nov 1 to Dec 24 based on data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.



Shares of WMT have rallied 25.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 24.6%.

