Walmart (WMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Walmart (WMT) standing at $82.45, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer have appreciated by 1.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 19, 2024. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $167.55 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $678.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.91% and +4.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Walmart holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Walmart is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

