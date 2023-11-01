Walmart (WMT) Gears Up for The Much-Awaited Holiday Shopping

As the holiday season approaches, Walmart Inc. WMT is going all out with its deals for shoppers. The retail behemoth has set the stage for the holiday shopping season with the much-awaited "Black Friday Deals" events. The company will host two "Black Friday Deals" events and a “Cyber Monday” event during November.

Incredible Deals This Shopping Season

Walmart promises to give customers incredible value with the best savings during the holiday season. The company is offering the best deals on products from popular brands like Apple, Dyson, LEGO, LG and Samsung, among many others. Customers can avail unbelievable savings on the company’s wide range of assortments, including apparel, electronics, home, toys and many more. These deals will be available at all avenues, including Walmart stores, Walmart.com and the Walmart application.



Walmart+ members will get a head start to shop three hours before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events start. Apart from this, members are entitled to free shipping, making it more convenient for shoppers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopping Convenience

Walmart keeps innovating its omnichannel shopping experience to make it quicker and more convenient. The company is introducing new shopping enhancements for its "Black Friday Deals". WMT’s new Holiday ‘Hearting’ feature will allow online shoppers to save their deals by ‘hearting’ products to create a personalized list — My Saved Deals. Management will soon launch Walmart’s Holiday Wish List page, which will help customers to create their registry to save all their holiday needs in one place easily.



This shopping season, customers will gain from WMT’s next-generation supply chain. Shoppers can take advantage of fast, easy pickup and delivery options like curbside pickup next-day and two-day shipping for Black Friday deals.



With exciting deals and an enhanced shopping experience, Walmart’s Black Friday deals make it a perfect destination for holiday shopping.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has increased 2.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1% growth.

Top 3 Retail Picks

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. BBW, a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.2% and 16.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Ross Stores ROST, an off-price retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 7.1% and 19.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



MarineMax HZO, a recreational boat and yacht retailer and a superyacht services company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. MarineMax has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 3.1% from the year-ago period.

