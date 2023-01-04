Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $143.76, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 4.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, down 1.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.81 billion, up 3.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $605.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.88% and +5.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.22, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

