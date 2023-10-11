Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Walmart (WMT) ending at $158.23, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer witnessed a loss of 4.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.9% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 16, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.50, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.85 billion, up 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $641.65 billion, indicating changes of +2.23% and +4.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.93, so one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that WMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

