Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $140.07, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.63% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 6.17% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.29 billion, up 4.81% from the prior-year quarter.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $600.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.44% and +4.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.84, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



