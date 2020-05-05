Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $124.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 16.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 19, 2020. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.24 billion, up 4.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $542.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.42% and +3.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% lower within the past month. WMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.85, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 5.01 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

