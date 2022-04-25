Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $156.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138.12 billion, down 0.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.42 billion, which would represent changes of +4.8% and +2.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.51, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

