Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $157.65, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 8.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138.12 billion, down 0.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.8% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.87, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

