Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $151.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.73% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.17 billion, down 0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.8% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.13, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

