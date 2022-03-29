Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $147.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.17 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.8% and +2.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 3.92 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

