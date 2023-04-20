Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $150.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 7.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2023. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.34 billion, up 4.78% from the prior-year quarter.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $630.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.02% and +3.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.44, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

