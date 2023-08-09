Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $160.91, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 3.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.52 billion, up 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $637.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.95% and +4.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

