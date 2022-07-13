Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $125.37, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.7% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2022. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.41 billion, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $594.6 billion, which would represent changes of -0.93% and +3.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.