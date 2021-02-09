Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $145.83, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 1.55% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 18, 2021. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $146.42 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. WMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, WMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.47, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

