Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $151.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 13.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.12 billion, down 0.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $589.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.8% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

