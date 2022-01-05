Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $143.92, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 2.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.84 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $571.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.97% and +2.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.21, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.