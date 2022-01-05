Walmart (WMT) Fuels Growth With InHome Delivery Expansion

Walmart Inc. WMT has been focused on enriching customers’ experiences through better e-commerce options, especially enhanced delivery services. The omnichannel retailer has unveiled plans to expand its InHome delivery service to 30 million U.S. households from six million households. The expansion is expected by the end of this year.



In connection with this, the supermarket giant intends to appoint more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year to support the planned delivery expansion. Also, it plans to establish a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans. The associate delivery drivers are entitled to an additional $1.50 per hour pay for most of the existing store jobs alongside being eligible for the company’s total rewards and benefit plans.

InHome Delivery to Bolster Walmart’s E-Commerce Growth

InHome delivery service, originally launched in 2019, is aimed at leveraging extremely trained workers to deliver fresh groceries and everyday essentials among other items directly to customers’ houses. It is also used for picking up Walmart.com returns. The service has been operating in selective markets over the past two years and has been doing well. Extending it to more consumers in 2022 is likely to aid Walmart’s e-commerce growth.



Walmart has long been taking robust strides to strengthen its delivery arm. The company recently started commercializing its countrywide delivery capacities via Walmart GoLocal. Also, the company’s investment in DroneUp, a pilot with HomeValet, the introduction of Carrier Pickup by FedEx, the launch of Walmart+ membership program, drone delivery pilots in the United States with Flytrex and Zipline and a pilot with Cruise to test grocery delivery through self-driven all-electric cars underscore its efforts to boost the delivery game.



Earlier, the company unveiled Express Delivery, joined forces with Point Pickup, Roadie and Postmates alongside acquiring Parcel to enhance its delivery service. Walmart’s Express Delivery service is quite popular among the U.S. population. Also, WMT’s store and curbside pickup options add to customers’ convenience. As of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Walmart U.S. had 4,300 pickup locations and 3,300 same-day delivery stores.



Walmart’s delivery service is a vital factor that is driving its e-commerce sales. Walmart’s e-commerce business and omnichannel penetration have been increasing amid pandemic-led social distancing. The company has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, U.S. e-commerce sales rose 8% and soared 87% on a two-year stack basis. At Sam’s Club, e-commerce sales jumped 32% due to a robust direct-to-home show and solid curbside performance. In the International segment, e-commerce sales advanced 33% on a constant currency basis, with growth in China, Flipkart and Mexico.



These moves, like the abovementioned expansion of InHome delivery, are likely to fuel further growth at Walmart. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 3.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7%.

