Walmart (WMT) Enhances Growth Story With Early Morning Delivery

Walmart Inc. WMT has been focused on constantly pioneering innovative solutions to streamline customers’ shopping experience. This is evident from the company’s introduction of curbside pickup in 2013 to the launch of doorstep and in-home delivery in subsequent years. Taking another step on its path to simplifying customers’ lives, the omnichannel retailer announced its latest delivery service, Express On-Demand Early Morning Delivery.



With this service, customers can now enjoy the convenience of on-demand delivery from 6 am, which will help them kickstart their day with doorstep deliveries. Consumers can shop varied categories, such as baby essentials, home appliances, workwear and outdoor supplies.



Notably, this move fortifies Walmart’s delivery capabilities. With other features like Late-Night Express Delivery, Live Shopper for real-time communication with Shoppers and On-Demand Delivery for same-day convenience, Walmart empowers customers to take control of their shopping experience. That said, the addition of Early Morning Delivery is likely to further augment Walmart’s business.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Walmart on Growth Trajectory

The company’s success story reflects the strength of its highly diversified business, with contributions spanning various segments, markets, channels and formats. WMT has been benefiting from an increase in both in-store and digital channel traffic, reflecting its adept navigation of the evolving retail landscape.



Walmart’s commitment to innovation and adaptability, particularly in the e-commerce space, has been a major driver. Gains from higher-margin ventures, such as advertising, are also noteworthy. The company has significantly bolstered its delivery capabilities, as exemplified by its Spark Driver platform, partnership with Salesforce, the expansion of the InHome delivery service, investments in DroneUp, the Walmart+ membership program, and the introduction of Express Delivery, to name a few.



WMT’s store and curbside pickup options add to customers’ convenience. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Walmart U.S. had nearly 4,600 pickup locations and more than 4,300 same-day delivery stores. During the same time frame, the company’s e-commerce sales surged 23% globally on pickup and delivery. E-commerce net sales formed 18% of WMT’s overall sales.



The abovementioned upsides, together with developments like the latest one, reinforce Walmart’s position as a retail powerhouse with a keen eye on sustained success and customer engagement. The currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have rallied 31.3% in the past one year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.7%.

Solid Retail Picks

Below, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the sector.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. AEO, which operates as a specialty retailer, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 2.1% and 4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, a specialty retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 715.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 3.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Dillard's DDS, which operates retail department stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DDS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 0.1% from the year-ago reported number.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.